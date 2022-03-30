Bruno Fernandes scores brace to send Portugal to 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes sent Portugal to the World Cup with a double in their play-off final win over North Macedonia.

Fernandes won the ball in midfield, played a one-two with his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and fired home from the edge of the box to open the scoring.

He doubled his and Portugal's tally by volleying in Diogo Jota's cross after having helped start the move himself outside his own box.

The Macedonians, who stunned Italy in the semis, had very little to offer.

