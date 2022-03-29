IPL 2022: Orange cap, Purple cap, Points Table after Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match

A solid batting followed by a clinical bowling performance helped Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Riding on brilliant attacking knocks by skipper Sanju Samson (55 off 27), Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29) and a late cameo by Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13), Rajasthan Royals posted 210/6 in 20 overs. Apart from the trio of Samson, Padikkal and Hetmyer, Jos Buttler (35 off 28) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (20 off 16) also made valuable contributions with the bat.

Umran Malik (2/39) and T Natarajan (2/43) were the top wicket-takers for Hyderabad.

In reply, top-order batters -- Kane Williamson (2), Abhishek Sharma (9), Rahul Tripathi (0), Nicholas Pooran (0) couldn't do much for Hyderabad. Lower down the order, Aiden Markram (57 off 41), Romario Shepherd (24 off 18) and Washington Sundar (40 off 14) tried hard but it wasn't enough as Hyderabad were restricted to 149-7 in 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (3/22), Prasidh Krishna (2/16) and Trent Boult (2/23) were the wicket-takers for Rajasthan.

IPL 2022 Points Table after Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

1. Rajasthan Royals - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

2. Delhi Capitals - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

3. Punjab Kings - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

5. Gujarat Titans- 2 points (played 1, won 1)

6. Lucknow Super Giants- 0 points (played 1, won 0)

7. Chennai Super Kings - 0 points (played 1, won 0

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 0 points (played 1, won 0)

9. Mumbai Indians - 0 points (played 1, won 0)

10. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0 points (played 1, won 0)

Here is the ORANGE CAP holders list (top-3) after Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

1. Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 88

2. Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians) 81

3. Aiden Markram (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 57

Here is the PURPLE CAP holders list (top-3) after Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

1. Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals) 3 wickets

2. Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) 3 wickets

3. Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) 3 wickets

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:43 PM IST