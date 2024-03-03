 Watch: Australia Batter Will Pucovski Retires Hurt Again After Nasty Blow On Head In Sheffield Shield Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Australia Batter Will Pucovski Retires Hurt Again After Nasty Blow On Head In Sheffield Shield Match

Watch: Australia Batter Will Pucovski Retires Hurt Again After Nasty Blow On Head In Sheffield Shield Match

Facing fast-bowler Riley Meredith, Pucovski took his eyes off a short ball and was hit flush on the helmet while trying to duck it.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image

Australia batter Will Pucovski was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the head by a bouncer in his team Victoria’s ongoing Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, adding to his long history of dealing with concussions.

Facing fast-bowler Riley Meredith, Pucovski took his eyes off a short ball and was hit flush on the helmet while trying to duck it. He immediately fell on the ground and looked in huge discomfort as doctors came running out on the field.

Few minutes later, Pucovski was on his feet and walked off the ground gingerly while holding his head, retiring hurt for zero. Victoria later announced that Campbell Kellaway has replaced Pucovski as a concussion substitute for the remainder of the match.

"Will is currently in the hands of our medical professionals. We'll look to provide an update in due course," said a statement from Victoria. In January this year, Pucovski had made 42 when he was struck on the helmet while trying to play a hook shot against South Australia pacer David Grant in a match for Victoria’s second eleven.

He continued to bat in his innings after looking shaken up, but after facing four more balls he retired hurt. Pucovski then cleared a concussion test to be able to resume batting. Later, he scored his seventh first-class century in Victoria’s clash with New South Wales at the SCG.

Read Also
Ashes 2021-22: Will Pucovski likely to miss first test due to concussion
article-image

Repeated concussions

Pucovksi’s cricketing career has been marred by close to a dozen previous concussions that have seen him play just one Test match for Australia, which came against India at the SCG during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2021. He made 62 in the match, but suffered a shoulder injury, which forced him to miss the Brisbane Test.

Pucovski has made a return to cricket this Australian summer after suffering 11 concussions and taking leave from the game due to mental health reasons in October 2022, though the decision wasn’t related to concussions.

"The concussions have masked the bigger issues, and that’s the mental health stuff. The mental health has been a much bigger issue for me than even the concussions. I don’t fear for my long-term health, it’s more the mental health side that’s been the tougher part," said Pucovski once on his concussion issues in a Vic State Cricket podcast episode.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Australia Batter Will Pucovski Retires Hurt Again After Nasty Blow On Head In Sheffield...

Watch: Australia Batter Will Pucovski Retires Hurt Again After Nasty Blow On Head In Sheffield...

'RR Jersey Designed By Me Jos Bhai': Yuzvendra Chahal Engage In Fun Banter With Buttler On WhatsApp...

'RR Jersey Designed By Me Jos Bhai': Yuzvendra Chahal Engage In Fun Banter With Buttler On WhatsApp...

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2024: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Wins 33rd Edition

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2024: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Wins 33rd Edition

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Player Robin Minz Meets With An Accident, Superbike Severely Damaged

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Player Robin Minz Meets With An Accident, Superbike Severely Damaged

‘Feeling Bad For Chahal’: Netizens TROLL Dhanashree Verma Over Viral Picture With Choreographer...

‘Feeling Bad For Chahal’: Netizens TROLL Dhanashree Verma Over Viral Picture With Choreographer...