Watch: 'Angry' Cristiano Ronaldo shoves away a rival staff member who tried taking a selfie

Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of winning the Saudi Pro League at the first try were dashed on Monday as his Al-Nassr club was held to a 1-1 home draw by Al-Khaleej in Riyadh.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr escape with a draw:
The visitors, who are fighting to avoid relegation, took an early lead through Fabio Martins at Al-Awwal Park, but Alvaro Gonzalez quickly levelled for Al-Nassr.
In the 58th minute, Portuguese striker Ronaldo thought he had given his team the lead, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. However, the game didn't transpired without a drama. As Ronaldo made his way to the locker room, a member of the other team's staff attempted to take a photo with him.
The Portuguese superstar was unimpressed and shoved the Al-Khaleej support staff member away as he sought to stand near to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Twitter handle of RMC Sport posted a clip of the same:
After the final whistle, Ronaldo was swarmed by Al-Khaleej players seeking to secure his shirt and aggressively shoved a member of the team's staff away when he sought to snap a selfie with the former Real Madrid striker.
Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid:
Meanwhile, according to a report by the Indian Express, Ronaldo could make a comeback to Real Madrid. El Nacional reports that Real Madrid is eager to grant Ronaldo a non-playing role as an ambassador.
Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, is reportedly keen for a return to the Spanish Capital, where the couple first met. The 38-year-old has scored 451 goals in 438 appearances for the club from 2009-2018.
