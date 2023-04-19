 Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo gets booked for nasty headlock as Al Nassr stumble in title race
Cristiano Ronaldo went into referee Michael Oliver's notebook after 56 minutes of the clash. The Portuguese superstar was guilty of hauling Gustavo Cuellar to the ground in a headlock, leaving the match official with little choice but to brandish the yellow card.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped male international, scores brace against Liechtenstein; Watch
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's masterful left foot strike leads Al Nassr to victory over Al-Adalah in...
Al Nassr falter in title race

Unfortunately, the booking came on a bad night for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's team, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against their opponents. Former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, proved to be the star of the match, scoring two penalties to secure all three points for the hosts.

The defeat leaves Ronaldo's side three points behind the leaders, Al-Ittihad, who also have a game in hand. It was a disappointing result for Al-Nassr, who will need to work harder in their future matches to close the gap with the league leaders. Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest football players of all time, will need to step up his game and inspire his team to bounce back from this defeat.

