Cristiano Ronaldo was booked by referee Michael Oliver during the Saudi Arabia Pro League match against Al Hilal after 56 minutes of play. The Portuguese footballer committed a foul by dragging Gustavo Cuellar down to the ground in a headlock, which left the match official with no other option but to caution Ronaldo and brandish a yellow card.

Al Nassr falter in title race

Unfortunately, the booking came on a bad night for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's team, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against their opponents. Former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, proved to be the star of the match, scoring two penalties to secure all three points for the hosts.

The defeat leaves Ronaldo's side three points behind the leaders, Al-Ittihad, who also have a game in hand. It was a disappointing result for Al-Nassr, who will need to work harder in their future matches to close the gap with the league leaders. Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest football players of all time, will need to step up his game and inspire his team to bounce back from this defeat.