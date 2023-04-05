 Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's masterful left foot strike leads Al Nassr to victory over Al-Adalah in Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 10th and 11th goals in the Saudi Pro League as Al Nassr scored five past Al-Adalah.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
article-image

Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, is proving that age is just a number as he continues to dazzle on the pitch at 38 years old. During Al Nassr's 5-0 win over Al-Adalah in the Saudi Pro League on Wednesday, Ronaldo displayed his football brilliance, capturing everyone's attention with a stunning left-footed goal reminiscent of his golden days.

article-image

The goal came after Ronaldo picked up the ball on the left side, dribbled past his opponent, and unleashed a powerful shot with his left foot that sailed past the goalkeeper, sending the stadium into a frenzy.

article-image

The Portuguese superstar had earlier opened the scoring for his team with a penalty in the 40th minute, bringing his goal tally for the season in the Saudi Pro League to 11.

article-image

Brazilian winger Talisca also scored twice for Al Nassr as they kept pace with league leaders Al-Ittihad. Ayman Yahya scored the fifth goal in added time, adding to the team's impressive victory.

Al Nassr will play their next match against Al Feiha on April 9. They are currently in second place in the league, with 52 points from 22 games, just one point behind Al Ittihad.

With eight games left to play, Ronaldo and his teammates will be hoping that their rivals slip up, giving them the chance to secure their 10th Saudi Pro League title.

article-image
