Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores audacious freekick goal from way out, stadium erupts in cheer

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from a direct free-kick to lead Al-Nassr to a 2-1 Saudi Pro League victory over Abha Club on Saturday. After Abdulfattah Adam put Abha ahead midway through the first half, Ronaldo scored his first home goal and ninth league goal for Al-Nassr. Abha seemed to be on course for a shock win at the Mrsool Park, but Ronaldo had other ideas as he drilled his effort past the defensive wall, also caught the Abha goalkeeper napping.

His spectacular free-kick in the 78th minute helped Al Nassr equalise, and five minutes later Talisca converted from the penalty spot to help the hosts take the lead and eventually win the game. With this victory, Al Nassr maintains second place in the league, but is only one point behind league leaders Al Ittihad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Portugal international will now leave for international duty. Ronaldo has been named to Roberto Martinez's initial Portugal squad for the start of Euro 2024 qualifying, as well as games against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

Ronaldo, 38, was not included in Santos' starting lineup for Portugal's knockout-phase games in Qatar, including the quarterfinal loss to Morocco.

Ronaldo can add to his 118 international goals when Portugal faces Liechtenstein on March 23 and Luxembourg three days later in European Championship qualifiers.