Watch: Furious Cristiano Ronaldo booked for kicking ball away in anger at half-time whistle

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday got a booking for showing anger on the field during Al-Nassr's match against Abha in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr were leading 2-0 at the half-way mark when Ronaldo got the ball inside his team's box half.

He was looking to break away and had just one defender to beat which he did but the referee blew the half-time whistle just before Ronaldo reached the half-line.

A livid Ronaldo picked the ball up and kicked it away in disgust while showing his anger at the referee, who immediately took out a yellow card and booked CR7.

The video of the entire incident is going viral on social media.

Ronaldo getting angry too often?

This isn't the first time Saudi fans witnessed such a reaction, after Ronaldo took his anger out on a water bottle following Al-Nassr's 1-0 defeat to Al-Ittihad last Thursday.

He was being mocked with Lionel Messi chants during the match.

The 38-year-old's behaviour didn't appear to put his side off their game on Tuesday, however, as they all but secured their place in the semi-finals with Mohammed Maran making it 3-0 shortly after the break.