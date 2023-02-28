Chilean model claims Cristiano Ronaldo cheated on Georgina Rodriguez with her: 'I have a video'

Cristiano Ronaldo has landed himself in yet another controversy as a Chilean model has come out and is claiming to have slept with the Portuguese football legend.

Daniella Chavez revealed on Twitter that Ronaldo cheated on his partner Georgina Rodriguez with her and even claims to have video proof to support her claims but she has refused to make it public.

"If someone has s*x with a person who is not your partner but a free-minded individual with no explanations, is that considered cheating? If so, were Cristiano and I unfaithful? It was only s*x. Free s*x also existsm" wrote Chavez on Twitter.

Not just Ronaldo, but Chavez also accused Argentina captain Lionel Messi of having an affair with other women but stopped short of mentioning his name directly in her tweet.

"No need to add anything that isn't true, I know other women who dated a very famous Argentina No. 10 as well. I even have a video to prove it but I can't upload it because it's his privacy and we are completely naked," she added.

CR7 - Controversy's favourite child

This is not the first time Ronaldo is being accused of cheating on his partner by someone.

Ronaldo has in the past been accused of raping a woman named Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and allegedly paid her $375,000 to keep her quite.

Four years before this, Ronaldo was arrested for raping a woman in a central London hotel. He was released and all charges were dropped against him due to lack of evidence.

Ronaldo has also kept the identity of the mother of his first child a secret till date. Ronaldo has full custody of his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, after paying 10 million pounds to the mother to not disclose her identity.