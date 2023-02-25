e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning first-half hat-trick for Al Nassr

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning first-half hat-trick for Al Nassr

Ronaldo scored the hat-trick against Damac FC

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Cristiano Ronaldo was at his scoring best on Saturday as he notched up a stunning first-half hat-trick for Al Nassr in the Saudi Professional League match.

After just 18 minutes, Ronaldo gave his side the lead after Ibrahim Al Nakhli was penalised for handball inside the penalty area. Within minutes, Ronaldo doubled his tally and gave his team a 2-0 lead.

Minutes before the half-time whistle, Ronaldo scored his third goal of the match after finishing off a fine team goal whilst the Damac defence was nonexistent.

Fans were quick to react to Ronaldo’s goals.

One said: “Good to see Ronaldo enjoying his football again.”

Another tweeted: “I swear 50-year-old Ronaldo is better than Weghorst.”

A third fan added: “So nice to see Ronaldo doing what he does best, scoring goals! He is backkk!!”

Someone else wrote: “Come back to Europe King.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning first-half hat-trick for Al Nassr

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning first-half hat-trick for Al Nassr

IND vs AUS: Sourav Ganguly predicts result of Border Gavaskar Trophy, check details here

IND vs AUS: Sourav Ganguly predicts result of Border Gavaskar Trophy, check details here

Tim Southee equals this MS Dhoni's unique batting record, check details

Tim Southee equals this MS Dhoni's unique batting record, check details

Harbhajan Singh on vacant Team India vice-captaincy position: 'Give it to Ravindra Jadeja'

Harbhajan Singh on vacant Team India vice-captaincy position: 'Give it to Ravindra Jadeja'

Guy on flight asks R Ashwin 'why did you finish Delhi Test in 3 days?' Here's what the spinner...

Guy on flight asks R Ashwin 'why did you finish Delhi Test in 3 days?' Here's what the spinner...