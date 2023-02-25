WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning first-half hat-trick for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo was at his scoring best on Saturday as he notched up a stunning first-half hat-trick for Al Nassr in the Saudi Professional League match.

After just 18 minutes, Ronaldo gave his side the lead after Ibrahim Al Nakhli was penalised for handball inside the penalty area. Within minutes, Ronaldo doubled his tally and gave his team a 2-0 lead.

Minutes before the half-time whistle, Ronaldo scored his third goal of the match after finishing off a fine team goal whilst the Damac defence was nonexistent.

DOBLETE DEL MEJOR JUGADOR QUE PISA LA TIERRA CRISTIANO RONALDO



826 goles ⚽️ en Total

7 Goles ⚽️ en el año 2023



11 Goles ⚽️ en esta temporada 22/23

🔅 Goles con el Al Nassr

↪️7 ⚽️ En Liga Saudi



pic.twitter.com/usU2SqaxKp — Arielipillo (@arielipillo) February 25, 2023

Fans were quick to react to Ronaldo’s goals.

One said: “Good to see Ronaldo enjoying his football again.”

Another tweeted: “I swear 50-year-old Ronaldo is better than Weghorst.”

A third fan added: “So nice to see Ronaldo doing what he does best, scoring goals! He is backkk!!”

Someone else wrote: “Come back to Europe King.”