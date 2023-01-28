Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo taunted with Messi chants following Al Nassr's loss to Al Ittihad

YASSER BAKHSH

Al Nassr crashed out of the Saudi Super Cup after a 3-1 humbling by Al Itihad at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday. Romarinho had given Al-Ittihad the lead after just 15 minutes. Record signing Cristiano Ronaldo had a clear shot at goal in the first half but failed to equalise.

Al Ittihad doubled their lead in the 43rd minute. Ronaldo seemed a shadow of his actual football prowess with a poor show throughout the game. Anderson Talisca gave the Nassr hope but a 93rd minute goal for Al Ittihad sealed the game.

Ronaldo was blamed following the loss after he failed to score from point blank range. Fans taunted Ronaldo with Messi chants as he made his way back to the dressing room with his teammates following the loss.

Earlier on January 24, Al Nassr said they were positive that Cristiano Ronaldo would finish his career with the Saudi Pro League club. They did not rule out extending the striker's enormous deal.

