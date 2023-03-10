Watch Video: Cristiano Ronaldo kicks a bottle and storms off pitch in frustration, following first loss in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo's first loss in Saudi Arabia didn't end well. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr side lost to Saudi Pro League title rivals Al-Ittihad in a result that saw them slip to the second spot in the standings. Ronaldo struggled to create any impact on the match and was left frustrated with his side’s struggles followed by the damaging loss.

After the full time whistle, Ronaldo stormed off the pitch angrily as he made his way straight for the player’s tunnel. Several of his teammates appeared to make a half-hearted attempt to calm him down, but Ronaldo had no interest in this and instead booted several water bottles at the side of the pitch.

The former Manchester United player, managed only one shot on goal, as Al-Ittihad did well to douse his threat. It was a game in which Al-Nassr hoped to move closer to their first title in four years, but it was a frustrating evening.

Al-Ittihad were the stronger side throughout the game, with double the number of shots on goal as Rudi Garcia's Al-Nassr and more possession, but the game appeared to be heading to a scoreless draw, which would have suited Ronaldo's side.

However, with ten minutes remaining in the game, Romarinho scored past Nawaf Alaqidi following a lung-busting run forward by Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili. Al-Nassr were unable to respond to this setback and were defeated.

Ronaldo took to Twitter to comment on the game but didn't address his full time antics.

"Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead. Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!', Roanldo wrote.