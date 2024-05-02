Wasim Akram To Mentor Sri Lanka Bowlers Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

Wasim Akram. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the T20 World Cup 2024 fast approaching, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram will train the Sri Lankan bowlers to prepare them for the tournament. The former fast-bowling legend reportedly arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday and will head the two-day training camp for the national team's players, arranged by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Akram is arguably one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game and has taken over 900 international wickets. The former left-arm seamer has coached teams at the franchise level, possessing experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Former Pakistani legend @wasimakramlive will conduct a two-day training program for national players, SLC High Performance Coaches, and the coaches of the major clubs.



"In total, Akram will condct 5 sessions, covering SLC pace academy, HPC, and major club coaches. He will also observe Sri Lanka's national players' preparation for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup."

Sri Lanka were eliminated in the group stage during the 2022 T20 World Cup:

Meanwhile, the Island nation had a poor World Cup campaign, losing 3 matches out of 5, thereby failing to qualify for the next stage of the tournament. However, Sri Lanka have won the tournament when they beat Team India in the 2014 T20 World Cup final in Mirpur.

Led by Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka are clubbed with South Africa, Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Netherlands.