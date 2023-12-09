Warner vs Johnson Spat: Former England Ashes Winning Captain Michael Vaughan Backs Southpaw, Calls Him ‘Legend Of The Game'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has hailed veteran Australian opener David Warner as ‘legend of the game’ amid his spat with Mitchell Johnson ahead of the Test series against Pakistan.

David Warner has been in the centre of attention across the cricketing world after his former Australian teammate Johnson wrote a column, questioning ‘hero send off’ for the southpaw because of his involvement in the 2018 Sandpaper Scandal in South Africa.

Speaking to Telegraph, Michael Vaughan backed Warner, saying it’s unfair to always come up with the Sandpaper scandal.

“I do think David Warner is a great of the game. Because of what’s happened and because Dave’s had some controversy in his career, I think there’s some people who won’t give him that mantle and won’t talk about him in those lights,” Former England Ashes winning captain said.

“I think the only area of his batting that you would say he’s had a vulnerability is Stuart Broad around the wicket with the Duke’s ball.”

“Otherwise he’s pretty much dominated throughout the whole of his career and he’s been great to watch.” Vaughan added.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that veteran Australian opener David Warner deserves a ‘fairytale ending’ to his illustrious Test career.

“There’s not many players who get the fairytale ending but you would say David Warner if he gets through to that last Test, which I’d back him to do so, he’s earned the right to have that fairytale send-off on his home ground,” Vaughan said.

David Warner is set to retire from Test cricket after playing his final match of the format against Pakistan at his home ground in Sydney. The 37-year-old will continue to play in ODIs and T20Is. He is likely to participate in the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA and 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.