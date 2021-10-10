Warner hints at parting ways with SRH in heartfelt post

New Delhi:Australian opener David Warner shared his favourite moments of IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), giving a hint that he has parted ways with the franchise ahead of the next season.

Warner shared a heartfelt post on social media, which included glimpses of his journey at the Orange Army.

“My favourite moment!! Plus, A few pics from our journey, but the last pic is a big thank you for the support shown to us,” he captioned his post.

Notably, the first pic of the post featured him holding the IPL trophy, which SRH won in 2016.

After the poor performance of SRH in the first half of the IPL, Warner, who scored 195 runs in eight matches, was axed from not only captaincy but also from the eleven. He returned to the playing XI during the UAE leg of IPL 2021 but found himself out again after managing two runs in as many matches. He has been travelling to the stadium and seen cheering from the stands.

The Australian cricketer, who joined SRH in 2015 and led them to the IPL title win in 2016, is the only player in the history of the tournament to win the Orange cap three times. The 34-year-old had a dream run with the bat at SRH as he piled up 4014 runs in 95 matches.

With a mega auction just around the corner, the Australian batter is likely to set off a bidding war among the teams. In fact, he could also be a strong contender to lead one of the franchises next year.

According to reports, he has already been approached by multiple teams ahead of IPL 2022.

Why Warner was special for SRH

In 2014: 528 runs, 48 Average

In 2015: 562 runs, 43.23 Average

In 2016: 848 runs, 60.57 Average

In 2017: 641 runs, 58.27 Average

In 2019: 692 runs, 69.20 Average

In 2020: 548 runs, 39.14 Average

In 2021: 195 runs, 24.37

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 11:24 PM IST