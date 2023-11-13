 'Want To Create Those Options': Rohit Sharma On Bowling Himself, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav & Shubman Gill vs NED
India ended the ICC World Cup 2023 league stage beating the Netherlands by 160 runs here on Sunday, and Rohit described their campaign so far as a clinical one.

Updated: Monday, November 13, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
article-image

Enjoying each other's company in a lively dressing room atmosphere has been possible due to good results and vice-versa is also true, said skipper Rohit Sharma after yet another clinical performance that took Indian team's victory count to nine on the bounce in the ICC World Cup 2023.

"We enjoy each other's company. We wanted to play with enjoyment on the field. We try to keep the atmosphere outside lively. The results do matter to keep the dressing room lively. We are playing in India, there will be expectation. We wanted to do the job at hand. It's one thing to talk about it but for everyone to buy into it is very important," skipper said after the game.

India on Cloud 9

Rohit's men topped the league standings with 18 points and face fourth-placed side New Zealand on November 15 in Mumbai in the first semi-final.

"Very pleased at how we've played in these nine games. Very clinical from game one to today," he added.

The best aspect of India's campaign has been a total team performance where all eleven players have done their bit at some point or the other.

Performing as a Team One Game at a Time

"Different individuals have stepped up and put their hand up and done the job. Everyone wanted to take the responsibility.

"We started the tournament four games in a row chasing, and then we had to bat first and the pacers did the job along with the spinners."

Rohit said his side never looked too far and took one game at a time.

"Since we started the tournament, it was all about one game at a time. We never wanted to look too far ahead. It is a long tournament, 11 games in all if we go all the way," he said.

"It was important to break it down and focus on it. We focused on one game. We are playing in different venues and play accordingly and that's what we did. Playing in different venues, it was a challenge. We adapted really well."

Rohit Uses 4 Part-timers, including himself

Rohit used himself, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill as bowlers against the Dutch. He and Kohli even took a wicket apiece.

Asked if it was done with a plan in mind for next two games, Rohit said, "It is something that is always in our mind. We want to create those options in the team, today we had nine options.

"This was the game we could have tried certain things. The seamers bowling those wide yorkers which was not needed but they did."

