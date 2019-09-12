Vishy Anand confident of GCT berth

Kolkata: With just two spots up for grabs, Indian chess wizard Viswanathan Anand on Wednesday said he is confident of sealing his berth in the 2019 Grand Chess Tour Finals to be held in London from November 30 to December 10.

The GCT Finals will be held during the London Chess Classic in London and Anand wants to brighten his prospects with yet another perfect finish in the Tata Steel Rapid and Blitz tournament to be held here from November 22 to 26.

Anand, who finished a tied third in the Sinquefield Cup last month, needs 13 points from the remaining two legs in Bucharest (November 6-10) and Kolkata to seal a spot in the GCT Finals which carries a prize purse of US $ 350,000.

"Definitely it's (securing a place in GCT Finals) gettable, but it is still very unpredictable. (Levon) Aronian, me and (Wesley) So all have the same tournaments left. So all of us are fighting for the same 13 points," the five-time former world champiion told PTI in an interview from Chennai.