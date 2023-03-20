Virender Sehwag reveals Sachin Tendulkar's epic response when he caught him humming during 2011 ODI World Cup

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were an opposition's nightmare at the very top. The two are synonymous with the golden generation of Indian cricket, both going on to win the ODI World Cup in 2011. Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadi on his podcast, Beer Biceps, Sehwag narrated an amusing story about how Tendulkar would get upset with him for humming a song and not speaking to him during the 2011 World Cup.

Tendulkar had enough

When Sehwag waited for the bowler to run in and bowl, he would hum songs. His teammates were aware but unconcerned, but there was one instance when Tendulkar had enough.

“Everyone has a different way to relax and concentrate. We have to find it. Sachin Tendulkar probably can’t sing and bat. He liked to talk,” Sehwag said.

“Once, in the 2011 world cup we were playing against South Africa. I was in a great mood, singing and runs were also coming: in 5 overs we had scored 50-60. When we meet at the end of the overs, I will just punch his gloves, continue humming my song ‘chala jaata hoon ..’ And walk away.

He wanted to say something after the over. So he waited one over, two overs, and then hit me with the bat 'fataaak' after the third over. I was taken aback. "Speak to me!" he says. 'I'm in a good mood, humming songs, fours are coming!' I told him. I don't want to say anything. You just keep repeating, 'shabaash shabaash!' He was a talker!"

Why Sehwag would sing between deliveries?

“There is no better relaxation technique than singing. Because you are not thinking about anything else. I used to do it a lot. I have gone to lots of psychiatrists to ask how do I stop thoughts - I would get a thought that I want to hit this ball. Some said try deep breathing. Some said some other technique. Nothing worked. I finish deep breathing but when I leave the breath, the thought to hit would return. And if it comes when the bowler is about to release, then what would I do? That’s why I started singing. It worked for me.”

Second to none

Sehwag also praised Tendulkar's understanding and reading of the game, saying it was beyond comparable.

“His knowledge about cricket is something else. He would say, now the bowler will bowl fuller and hit your pad. And I would go, “arre, what you saying?’ And next ball, straight, just as he had said. Luckily, my bat came in the way. He knows what the bowler is thinking, what I would do if I am bowling to Sehwag. He would say, watch out, bouncer is coming, careful. That experience. His knowledge of cricket is way too high, than anyone else.