Watch: Shahid Afridi's brilliant gesture when fan asks for an autograph on Indian flag

Shahid Afridi, who is currently playing in Doha in the Legends League Cricket tournament, won the hearts of everyones with a sweet gesture . As the former Pakistani all-rounder boarded the team bus, a fan approached him and requested an autograph on an Indian flag, which the 46-year-old graciously agreed to sign.

The former Pakistani batting all-rounder captains Asia Lions in the LLC . His team recently defeated the Gautam Gambhir-led India Maharajas in an eliminator match on March 18 (Saturday) at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

In terms of the game, Shahid Afridi's Asia Lions scored 191 runs in 20 overs. Upul Tharanga's 50 off 31 top scored, and Mohammad Hafeez's 38 off 24 helped Asia Lions put up a big total.

In response, the Indian Maharajas failed to chase down the total once more, falling to a meagre 106, with skipper Gautam Gambhir the only batter to cross the 30-run mark. Sohail Tanvir, Abdur Razzak, and Hafeez all took two wickets for the Lions.

After defeating the Indian Maharajas, Shahid Afridi's Asia Lions and Shane Watson's World Giants will face off for the title on Monday (March 20) at 8 p.m. IST in Doha's West End Park International Cricket Stadium.