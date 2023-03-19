'Tendulkar would compete with Kohli': Sehwag reveals how the master blaster maintained career longevity

Widely regarded as the greatest batsman of all time, Sachin Tendulkar's name has been etched in cricket's hall of fame. Having made his debut in 1989, the master blaster dominated the sports for close to 25 years, earning every record along the way before retiring in 2013. The right handed batsman set a template for generations to follow.

During a recent interview, Sehwag revealed that Tendulkar would train for hours to extend his career. He further revealed that Tendulkar used to compete with rising star batsman at the time, Virat Kohli, who is now considered one of best in the world and quite easily the fittest cricketer out there.

"Why do you think Sachin Tendulkar was able to play for so many years? It's because each year he kept thinking, what new can I add to my batting or how I can become better. If I can't add in the batting department, I should work on my fitness in such a way that I can convert 100s into 200s."

"When we came in 2000s, he would concentrate on fitness more than us. Later, in 2008, when Virat Kohli came in, Sachin would compete with him. He paid more attention and focused more on fitness than him, "Sehwag told Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel.

Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, smashed all of the major batting records.

Tendulkar is the only player in cricket history to have scored 100 international hundreds.

In Test cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has 51 centuries, while in 50-over cricket, he has 49 centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar played for India for 24 years, appearing in six World Cups and finally winning it in 2011.