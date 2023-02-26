Harbhajan suggests India to have separate coach for T20Is: 'Bring someone like Sehwag or Nehra'

Photo by Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has floated the idea of having different coaches for different formats for the men's team.

Bhajji is of the opinion that a separate coach for T20Is would be good for Team India while Rahul Dravid can continue to coach the Test and ODI teams.

Harbhajan even suggested that someone like Virender Sehwag or Ashish Nehra can be roped in as India's T20I coach.

“Yes, you have two captains, so you can have two coaches. Why not? Someone whose planning is different. Like England has done with Brendon McCullum.

"Someone like Virender Sehwag or Ashish Nehra who worked with Gujarat Titans and Hardik Pandya won his first tournament (IPL) as captain. So, bring someone who understands the concept of T20 and demands of the game.

"The coach knows that focus is on T20 cricket. Say if Ashish Nehra is the T20 coach, then he knows that his job is to make the Indian team champions in the T20 format, and Rahul Dravid knows he has to work on how the Indian team can be No.1 in Tests and ODIs,” said Harbhajan.

'Show more intent in T20Is'

Bhajji also urged Team India to show more intent when they play the shortest format and not be dependent on two or three players to win games for them.

“I think we need to show a little more intent. If you are playing T20s then you can’t play it like a one-day match. If you are playing one-day, you can’t play it like a Test match. We can’t be dependent on two-three players to win you the championship.

"When you have a World Cup in front of you, you need eight to nine guys performing at the same time. One or two players can win you matches, but it is the team which can win you the tournament," said Harbhajan.