Virat Kohli's RCB Pips CSK, MI & Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr To Become Most Popular Asian Team On Instagram In November

Virat Kohli's popularity on social media along with RCB's massive fan base had a lot to do with this feat.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
article-image

Believe it or not, but India's very own Royal Challengers Bangalore has managed to pip Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr FC to become the most popular sports team on Instagram in Asia in the month of November.

The Faf du Plessis-led Indian Premier League franchise holds the top spot on the list after beating MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Al Nassr FC with 164 million interactions on Instagram last month.

Virat Kohli's popularity on social media along with RCB's massive fan base had a lot to do with this feat. Kohli has over 265 million followers on Instagram, which is over 22 times more than RCB's 11.8 million fans on the Gram.

article-image

The Bengaluru-based team however, trails CSK and MI in terms of followers on Instagram.

Chennai Super Kings - 13.4 million

Mumbai Indians - 12.3 million

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 11.8 million

Kolkata Knight Riders - 4.1 million

Delhi Capitals - 3.6 million

article-image

Elusive IPL title

RCB's popularity in Karnataka and other parts of the country remains intact despite the franchise never winning the IPL title since the inaugural season in 2008.

The franchise however, will be looking to turn the tables and lay their hands on the elusive trophy in IPL 2024 after making some big purchases in the auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

RCB purse remaining: Rs. 2.85 crore

RCB total player slots available: 0

RCB total overseas player slots available: 0

RCB players bought at IPL 2024 auction:

Alzarri Joseph (Rs. 11.50 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 crore), Tom Curran (Rs. 1.5 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs. 2 crore), Swapnil Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Saurav Chauhan (Rs. 20 lakh).

article-image

