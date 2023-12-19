'Bach Gaye Paise': Netizens Troll RCB As Franchise Bids ₹20.25 Cr For Pat Cummins With ₹23.25 Cr Left In Purse

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday got brutally trolled by netizens as they went over the ₹20 crore mark to bid for Australia captain Pat Cummins at the ongoing IPL 2024 auction in Dubai.

RCB entered the bid for Cummins at ₹5 crore and were engaged in an intense battle with Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB went up all the way to ₹20.25 crore for Cummins when they only had ₹23.75 crore left in their purse.

Better sense prevailed as RCB backed out at the last minute and SRH managed to bag Cummins's services for a whopping ₹20.50 crore, making him the most expensive boy in IPL auction history. Cummins had a base price of ₹2 crore.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Slots left to be filled for RCB

RCB faces the imperative task of acquiring a minimum of 6 players during the upcoming auction to fortify their squad. Within this quota, they possess the flexibility to procure 3 overseas players from the available six slots designated for them.

The roster dynamics dictate that each team can house a maximum of 25 players, inclusive of a ceiling cap of eight overseas players. Conversely, the squad must not fall below the minimum requirement of 18 players.

The grand canvas of the auction provides all 10 franchises with a collective opportunity to fill 70 positions, thereby reaching the pinnacle of squad capacity by the conclusion of this year's auction.

Read Also IPL 2024 Auction: RCB Eyeing More Frontline Bowling Options To Support Mohammed Siraj

Over 300 players to go under the hammer in Dubai

The IPL 2024 auction pool welcomes a diverse array of talent, featuring 333 cricketers from 14 countries. The majority, standing at 214, represents Indian players, while 119 herald from overseas. Notably, the auction list encompasses two players from associate member nations.

Delving into the players' experience, the pool is characterized by 116 capped and 215 uncapped individuals, all poised to capture the attention of the franchises. Among these, 23 elite players bear the highest reserve price tag of 2 crores, further intensifying the anticipation surrounding the auction.