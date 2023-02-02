'Virat Kohli wasn't sidelined': Umar Akmal slams PCB for poor treatment of its struggling players

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal revealed that he was upset when he was informed that there were requests sent to the captain of his domestic team not to play him.

Structural changes in cricket board

Pakistan cricket setup has undergone several changes, including changes in the men's team's captaincy and the removal and reappointment of Najam Sethi as chairman. Ramiz Raja, a former Pakistan captain, was dismissed last year. The Pakistan teams for different formats have undergone many changes and key players have been excluded. Sarfaraz Ahmed, a former captain, faced difficulties in finding a place in the Test XI before making a strong return against New Zealand last month.

Umar Akmal, a wicketkeeper-batter, has not played for Pakistan in over three years. He has 16 Test, 121 ODI and 84 T20I appearances to his name. In 2020, he received a ban for not reporting spot-fixing approaches during the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League and was also suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Lack of opportunities

Umar Akmal returned to the domestic cricket scene in Pakistan after apologizing, but has not received consistent opportunities in first-class cricket. He played in a List A tournament for Northern Pakistan in 2022.

“I feel very ashamed that Raza said that in such a straightforward way. He should've taken names of people who called or sent chits saying that I shouldn't be played. I've given so much for Pakistan, I don't deserve this treatment. PCB's role is to support their players during tough times,” Akmal stated.

“A big example for this is Virat Kohli. He wasn't sidelined when he couldn't perform. They continued to play him here and there, he wasn't told that your cricket is over. I'll give credit to the Indian cricket board that they supported him,” said Akmal.

Virat Kohli went through a difficult period in 2022 and took a break from the game for a month. He made a successful comeback in the Asia Cup in September, ending his three-year wait for an international century and adding three more centuries in ODIs.

