Virat Kohli posts his childhood picture with message on social media, later deletes it

Fresh from scoring a century, Virat Kohli appears to be in a jolly mood as he posted a childhood picture of him with a message.

Kohli on Thursday not only broke multiple records but also gave the side a much-needed relief after scoring his maiden T20I hundred.

The star batsman's international ton came after an extended period of nearly three years as he had made his 70th century in November 2019.

With India now out of the Asia Cup 2022, Kohli seems to be spending more time on social media as he posted a childhood picture of him on Instagram stories.

In the picture, a kid Kohli can be seen eating some delicious treats.

"Khao piyo aish karo mitro, Dil par kisi ka dukhayo na," Kohli captioned the picture over his Instagram story.

He later deleted the picture from Instagram.

Earlier, the star cricketer thanked his fans and followers for all the love and support in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

"Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time," Kohli said on the Koo app.

Kohli's century didn't stop cricketers and former players from showering praises on him. Former India opener Robin Uthappa lauded Kohli for ending a century drought and entertaining his fans with beautiful strokeplay.

"I'd say the gorilla is off the back. What a knock and what an apt celebration after he broke the hundred drought!! Well done @virat.kohli Amazing stuff," Uthappa said on the Koo app.

Record-equaling century

With this century, Kohli equalled the record of scoring second most international tons with former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most centuries (100) in international cricket.

Kohli also completed 3500 in men's T20I and became the second player to achieve the feat after India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Kohli smashed 122* which is the highest score by an Indian player in T20I cricket. This is also recorded as the highest score in T20Is in UAE.

India defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs to end their campaign on a high.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have qualified for the finals of the Asia Cup and will face off each other on Sunday for the summit clash. The two teams will also play on Friday, a dead rubber game in the Super Four Stage of the Asia Cup stage.