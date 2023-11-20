 Virat Kohli Parts Ways With Manager Bunty Sajdeh After 'Long And Successful Partnership': Report
Virat Kohli had joined Bunty Sajdeh's company Cornerstone over a decade back and has enjoyed a very close bond with Bunty Sajdeh since then.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
article-image

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his long-standing manager Bunty Sajdeh have reportedly ended their association with each other. Kohli is likely to start his own company and is set to register it soon, according to a CricketNext report.

“Yes, Kohli and Bunty have parted ways after a very long and successful partnership. Over the years, there are a lot of other cricketers who’ve parted ways with Cornerstone.

"Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill and others. But Virat and Cornerstone were inseparable. Now, that relationship is over too,” an industry source was quoted as saying by CricketNext.

article-image

Who is Bunty Sajdeh?

Bunty is the brother of Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema and brother-in-law of India captain Rohit Sharma, who's wife Ritika Sajdeh is his first cousin.

Bunty owns Cornerstone, one of the largest talent management firms active in sports and entertainment.

The agency manages some of the biggest names in the sports world, including Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

India lose World Cup final

The development comes less than a day after Kohli failed to lift the ICC World Cup 2023 after India lost the final by 6 wickets to Australia in Ahmedabad.

Kohli scored 54 runs in India's below-par total of 240 which the Aussies chased down in 43 overs thanks to Travis Head's sublime 137.

article-image

