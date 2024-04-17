'Virat Kohli Mentality': Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan Praises Young India; Watch

Raghuram Rajan cited Virat Kohli's example. | (Credits: Twitter)

Reserve Bank of India's ex-governor Raghuram Rajan compared the nation's youngsters' mentality to Indian batting star Virat Kohli. With Rajan observing how Indians are consistently travelling abroad to set up their businesses, he recognised their sense of confidence.

Kohli has indeed been a revolutionary in Indian cricket and has taken them to new heights since succeeding MS Dhoni as captain across formats in 2016. Along with his batting exploits, the 35-year-old had been equally a successful captain of India across formats. He became the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

Speaking at a conference in Making India an Advanced Economy by 2047, the 61-year-old economist stated that it is hugely encouraging to see Indians travel abroad, wanting to make a difference.

"They want to actually expand more globally. I think there is a young India that has a Virat Kohli mentality. I'm second to none in the world. We need to ask what is it that forces them to go outside of India to set up rather than stay inside India? But what is really heartwarming is talking to some of these entrepreneurs and seeing their desire to change the world and increasingly many of them are not happy staying in India."