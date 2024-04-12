'Dono Akele Reh Nahi Sakte': Virat Kohli Calls Shubman Gill & Ishan Kishan's Bonding As 'Sita And Gita'; Watch

Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill | Credits: Twitter

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli spoke about the bonding and camaraderie between his two teammates Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan during the Asian Paints event.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are often considered best friends as they share a strong bond and camaraderie on and off the field. Their bromance has often caught the attention of the fans as well as the media. Whenever they play for India, Gill and Ishan spend quality time with each other on tour and off the field, supporting each other in highs and lows.

During an interaction at the promotional event, the host Gaurav Kapur asked Virat Kohli about the bonding between Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. RCB batter responded by saying 'Sita and Gita' as they are inseparable. He added that Gill and Ishan can't stay away from each other.

"Sita and Gita (Gill and Ishan). Pata nahi inn dono ke beech mein chakkar. Bohot Aache Dost Hai. Par dono akele reh nahi sakte. Khaane ke liye and Ghumne yeh dono saath mein hai. But, genuinely bohot aache dost hai."

Translation: I don't what's going on between them (Gill and Ishan). They are really good friends and both can't stay away from each other. They are constantly together whether to have meals or simply hanging. But, they are genuinely good friends.