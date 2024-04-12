 'Dono Akele Reh Nahi Sakte': Virat Kohli Calls Shubman Gill & Ishan Kishan's Bonding As 'Sita And Gita'; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Dono Akele Reh Nahi Sakte': Virat Kohli Calls Shubman Gill & Ishan Kishan's Bonding As 'Sita And Gita'; Watch

'Dono Akele Reh Nahi Sakte': Virat Kohli Calls Shubman Gill & Ishan Kishan's Bonding As 'Sita And Gita'; Watch

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are often considered best friends as they share a strong bond and camaraderie on and off the field.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill | Credits: Twitter

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli spoke about the bonding and camaraderie between his two teammates Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan during the Asian Paints event.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are often considered best friends as they share a strong bond and camaraderie on and off the field. Their bromance has often caught the attention of the fans as well as the media. Whenever they play for India, Gill and Ishan spend quality time with each other on tour and off the field, supporting each other in highs and lows.

Read Also
"Aankh Dikhata Hai!": Ishan Kishan 'Yells' At Shubman Gill Before Smearing Cake On His Face; Watch...
article-image

During an interaction at the promotional event, the host Gaurav Kapur asked Virat Kohli about the bonding between Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. RCB batter responded by saying 'Sita and Gita' as they are inseparable. He added that Gill and Ishan can't stay away from each other.

"Sita and Gita (Gill and Ishan). Pata nahi inn dono ke beech mein chakkar. Bohot Aache Dost Hai. Par dono akele reh nahi sakte. Khaane ke liye and Ghumne yeh dono saath mein hai. But, genuinely bohot aache dost hai."

Translation: I don't what's going on between them (Gill and Ishan). They are really good friends and both can't stay away from each other. They are constantly together whether to have meals or simply hanging. But, they are genuinely good friends.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Dono Akele Reh Nahi Sakte': Virat Kohli Calls Shubman Gill & Ishan Kishan's Bonding As 'Sita And...

'Dono Akele Reh Nahi Sakte': Virat Kohli Calls Shubman Gill & Ishan Kishan's Bonding As 'Sita And...

IPL 2024: 'She Only Asked Me To Post It', Popular Cricket Influencer Responds To X User Slamming Him...

IPL 2024: 'She Only Asked Me To Post It', Popular Cricket Influencer Responds To X User Slamming Him...

Viral Pic: Mohammed Siraj Bows Down To Jasprit Bumrah & Hugs Him After MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash

Viral Pic: Mohammed Siraj Bows Down To Jasprit Bumrah & Hugs Him After MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash

IPL 2024, MI vs RCB: Interesting Moments From The Match 26 As Hardik Pandya & Co Earn 2nd Win On...

IPL 2024, MI vs RCB: Interesting Moments From The Match 26 As Hardik Pandya & Co Earn 2nd Win On...

Viral Video: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To 'Kohli Ko Bowling Do' Chants From Crowd During MI...

Viral Video: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To 'Kohli Ko Bowling Do' Chants From Crowd During MI...