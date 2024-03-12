Virat Kohli Likely To Be Dropped From Team India For T20 World Cup 2024, Claims Report

Indian skipper Virat Kohli | Twitter

Former India captain Virat Kohli is unlikely to be a part of the national squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA, according to reports.

The report also claims that the selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) feel that Kohli's batting won't be suited to the slow pitch and conditions in the Caribbean which is why he is likely to be dropped from the Indian team.

It is hard to believe that the selectors would take such a big call on Kohli's future in the shortest format. It seems as if the BCCI is focussing on the future stars and will give them more opportunities to showcase themselves at the international stage from now on.

Kohli hasn't played any cricket since playing the final two home T20Is against Afghanistan in January this year. He skipped the Test series against England in February-March due to the birth of his second child.

Kohli and Anushka blessed with a baby boy

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby boy on February 15th and decided to name him Akaay.

The 35-year-old will return to action in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 where he will be playing under Faf du Plessis at the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB will kickstart IPL 2024 with their opening match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Kohli will face his former India captain MS Dhoni at the MA Chidambaram stadium on March 22.