Virat Kohli leads Team India's first training session ahead of England Test

India players trains ahead of the England Test | Pic: Twitter

Members of the Indian Test squad who have reached England for the upcoming series, began training for the rescheduled fifth Test against England on Friday.

The group led by former India skipper Virat Kohli arrived in England on Thursday to kick-off the short tour of England that would involve a white-ball component too. India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 1.

Virat Kohli sweats it out

As the team gears up for the much-awaited game, Kohli is keen on being in the best shape for the match day. The former India skipper on Friday shared a post on the Koo app in which he can be seen sweating it on the field with other players, according to information reaching here.

"Vamos", Kohli captioned the post on the Koo app.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared pictures from the training session as Team India began practicing in London.

"Out and about in London#TeamIndia," the BCCI tweeted.

The rescheduled Test is counted as the fifth match of India's 2021 series in England, in which the visitors lead 2-1. The match was postponed at the last minute due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the team.

As part of their preparations for the Test, Team India will also play a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire from June 24 to June 27.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)