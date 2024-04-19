Virat Kohli Joins 2 Other Elite Cricketers By Having A Wax Statue In Jaipur

Virat Kohli's wax statue in Jaipur. | (Credits: Twitter)

A wax statue of star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been unveiled in a museum in Jaipur on Thursday on the occasion of World Heritage Day. The statue, weighing a staggering 35 KG, has reportedly been sculpted in approximately two months as the right-handed batter joined elite cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni as the cricketers to have a figure at the museum.

Kohli has indeed been a revolutionary in Indian cricket and has taken them to new heights since succeeding MS Dhoni as captain across formats in 2016. Along with his batting exploits, the 35-year-old had been equally a successful captain of India across formats. He became the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

The statue is located at Nangarhar Fort premises and already possesses 44 of them. Aside from cricketers, the museum also boasts of statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Subash Chandra Bose, Jawahar Lal Nehru, APJ Abdul Kalam, Kalpana Chawla, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mother Teresa.

They(tourists) had a strong opinion that Kohli’s statue should be in the museum. The wax statue was unveiled today on World Heritage Day,” Anoop Srivastava said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Virat Kohli is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper is the Orange Cap holder currently, mustering 361 runs in 7 innings at 72.20. The right-handed batter has hammered two fifties and a century, but the three-figure score against the Rajasthan Royals came in a losing cause.

Kohli is the custodian of several IPL records, including the highest run-getter in the tournament history and most runs in a single season.