Virat Kohli Donates Signed Jersey To Mumbai-Based NGO To Raise Money For Families Struggling With Food Shortage

Virat Kohli donates signed jersey. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli has come up with a wonderful gesture as he donated one of his signed jerseys to a Mumbai-based NGO named Go Dharmic. The right-handed batter is one of the most prominent philanthropists in India today and received praise from fans worldwide for leading by example.

Kohli's efforts will reportedly help the NGO to raise money for families, who are struggling with food shortages. Go Dharmic came into inception back in 2011 and it's primary aim is to bring people together wanting to perform good deeds for people. Their mission is to accumulate 1 million volunteers to provide the foundation for social change campaigns in at least 50 cities by 2026. It's founder is Hanuman Dass.

Virat Kohli gearing up to play the marquee India vs Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad:

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain is currently gearing up to play the blockbuster showdown against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With over 1,30,000 set to be attend the clash, Pakistan will be firmly under pressure.

Kohli will take confidence from his back-to-back half-centuries against Australia and Afghanistan. The 34-year-old also scored a blazing hundred against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo as India steamrolled Babar Azam and co. by 228 runs.

Pakistan have also won their two matches in the tournament so far and India will inevitably be wary of their prowess.

