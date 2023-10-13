 Virat Kohli Donates Signed Jersey To Mumbai-Based NGO To Raise Money For Families Struggling With Food Shortage
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVirat Kohli Donates Signed Jersey To Mumbai-Based NGO To Raise Money For Families Struggling With Food Shortage

Virat Kohli Donates Signed Jersey To Mumbai-Based NGO To Raise Money For Families Struggling With Food Shortage

Virat Kohli has decided to donate a signed jersey to Mumbai-based NGO so they could raise money for families facing difficulty with food shortage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli donates signed jersey. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli has come up with a wonderful gesture as he donated one of his signed jerseys to a Mumbai-based NGO named Go Dharmic. The right-handed batter is one of the most prominent philanthropists in India today and received praise from fans worldwide for leading by example.

Read Also
IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: 'You Talk Only On Cricket', Babar Azam Avoids Question Regarding...
article-image

Kohli's efforts will reportedly help the NGO to raise money for families, who are struggling with food shortages. Go Dharmic came into inception back in 2011 and it's primary aim is to bring people together wanting to perform good deeds for people. Their mission is to accumulate 1 million volunteers to provide the foundation for social change campaigns in at least 50 cities by 2026. It's founder is Hanuman Dass.

Read Also
Mumbai: From Clown Festival To India Vs Pakistan World Cup Live Screening; 5 Things To Do This...
article-image

Virat Kohli gearing up to play the marquee India vs Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad:

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain is currently gearing up to play the blockbuster showdown against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With over 1,30,000 set to be attend the clash, Pakistan will be firmly under pressure.

Kohli will take confidence from his back-to-back half-centuries against Australia and Afghanistan. The 34-year-old also scored a blazing hundred against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo as India steamrolled Babar Azam and co. by 228 runs.

Pakistan have also won their two matches in the tournament so far and India will inevitably be wary of their prowess.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch Blockbuster Clash On TV & OTT?

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: When And Where To Watch Blockbuster Clash On TV & OTT?

IOC Approves Recommendation To Include T20 Cricket In 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

IOC Approves Recommendation To Include T20 Cricket In 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Shaheen's Threat Looms In Ahmedabad Even As India Start As...

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Shaheen's Threat Looms In Ahmedabad Even As India Start As...

Virat Kohli Donates Signed Jersey To Mumbai-Based NGO To Raise Money For Families Struggling With...

Virat Kohli Donates Signed Jersey To Mumbai-Based NGO To Raise Money For Families Struggling With...

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: 'You Talk Only On Cricket', Babar Azam Avoids Question Regarding...

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: 'You Talk Only On Cricket', Babar Azam Avoids Question Regarding...