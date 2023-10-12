Mumbai: From Clown Festival To India Vs Pakistan World Cup Live Screening; 5 Things To Do This Weekend

Mumbai: From Clown Festival To India Vs Pakistan Live Screening; 5 Things To Do This Weekend | FPJ

This weekend appreciate art be it an exhibition or a clown festival, or enjoy Oktoberfest. You can even learn to make postcards and if you are cricket enthusiast, watch the live screening of India vs Pakistan with delicious meals and drinks. If you want to laugh your heart out, attend the clown festival or if you want to immerse yourself in art, visit an art exhibition.

International Clown Festival

Renowned award-winning clown and producer of India's International Clown Festival, Flubber is back to captivate you with their uproarious antics and astonishing performances, from playful antics to rib-tickling physical comedy. A must-watch show with family and kids alike.

When: October 13-15, 3 pm and 6 pm

Where: St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra (W)

Price: ₹800 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Oktoberfest

The event includes a live CWC screening, you can enjoy a curated selection of brews along with great food and live music.

When: October 13-14, 4-10 pm

Where: Aquarium Hotel Sahara Star, Airport Area, Vile Parle

Price: ₹999 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

India vs Pakistan World Cup Live Screening

India vs Pakistan World Cup Live Screening |

You can enjoy live screening of the India vs Pakistan World Cup match at Smaaash Utopia city to experience an electrifying atmosphere with amazing food & drinks.

When: October 14, 2 pm

Where: SMAAASH, Utopia City, Lower Parel (W)

Price: ₹599 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Utopian Dystopia Art Exhibition

Utopian Dystopia Art Exhibition |

Utopian Dystopia art exhibition by artist Jayesh Sachdev embraces dichotomies, parallel universes and fantasy realities through its narrative. The show partners with Galerie Geek Art to bring a digital layer to it through interactive AR filters, sculpture mapping with digital projections and an interactive virtual gallery space.

When: Ongoing till November 3, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Worli

Price: Free event

Post Cards Making Free Workshop

Post Cards Making Free Workshop |

In celebration of Indian Postal Day, you can learn to make your very own personalized postcard through the free postcard-making workshop. You can also, explore the Museum's collection of old Mumbai postcards.

When: Oct 14, 11 am- 12:30 pm

Where: Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla (E)

Price: Free

Read Also Get Ready For Garba! Top Venues In Mumbai To Look For Celebrating Navratri Utsav 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)