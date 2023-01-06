Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika visit Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan, video goes viral; watch

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma along with daughter Vamika visited the Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan, Mathura. The couple are a staunch follower of Baba Neem Karoli and had visited the ashram in Uttrakhand in November 2022 as well. The couple flew in straight from UAE to the Ashram to seek blessings. They celebrated the New Year in the Middle East.

Virat Kohli at Vrindavan 🫡😇pic.twitter.com/0cGJfy0uaW — Kagiso Rabada (@cricketer_jii) January 5, 2023

A video of the couple offering prayers has been doing the rounds on social media. Virat is seen wearing a black turtle neck along with a olive jacket and black beanie cap. Anushka was seen wearing a mask. The couple meditated for an hour at the ashram and reportedly avoided the paparazi. The couple also distributed blankets and woollen clothes at the ashram.

Virat skipped SL series

Virat alongside a host of other senior players were not picked for the ongoing T20 series against Sri Lanka giving them time to spend with their families. The former captain will return for ODI series beginning on 10 January. Anushka will be next seen in the sports drama, Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actor has already wrapped the shoot of the movie which will have a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix.