'If I fail...': Virat Kohli's old Video on Yo-Yo Test emerges after BCCI makes it mandatory

AP/PTI

The Yo-Yo Test has been made mandatory by the BCCI for selection.

It was under Virat Kohli’s captaincy that the fitness test was first introduced in Indian cricket.

After the BCCI made the fitness test compulsory once again, an old video of Virat Kohli conversing with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Yo-Yo Test.

During the conversation, Kohli explained how important it is for Indian athletes to improve their fitness and the part the Yo-Yo Test is going to play in this journey.

"This test was very important from a fitness point of view. If we talk about global fitness level, our fitness level is still low compared to other teams and we want to take it up, which is a basic requirement," Kohli had told PM Modi.

On being asked if the captain also must undergo such tests, Kohli said that he is the first one to go.

"I'm the one who goes out to run first and this is the condition that if I fail that I am also not available for selection. It is important to set that culture and it will lead to improvement in overall fitness levels," he added.