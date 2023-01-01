What is Yo-Yo Test, Dexa recomended by BCCI for Team India selection?

Indian cricket team | Photo: Twitter/ BCCI

The BCCI recently made Yo-Yo Test and Dexa as part of the selection criteria to keep track of the fitness of the Indian team players in a hectic 2023.

Yo-Yo test has been part of the Indian team’s fitness while Dexa is a new inclusion.

What is Dexa?

DEXA is a bone densitometry test that uses a very small dose of ionizing radiation to produce pictures of the inside of the body (usually the lower spine and hips) to measure bone loss.

It is commonly used to diagnose fractures in the body.

What is Yo-Yo test?

The Yo-Yo test is an aerobic endurance fitness test, involving running between markers placed 20 meters apart, at increasing speeds, until exhaustion.

The test was developed in the 1990s is now one of the tests conducted by the Indian board.

There are quite a few variations of the yo-yo test.

There are four versions of the Yo-Yo Intermittent test:

1 Recovery Level 1 (Yo-Yo IR1). This is the most popular version focusing "on the capacity to carry out intermittent exercise leading to a maximal activation of the aerobic system".[3]

2 Recovery Level 2 (Yo-Yo IR2). This is a tougher version of "Recovery Level

3 It determines an individual's ability to recover from repeated exercise with a high contribution from the anaerobic system.

4 Endurance Level 1 (Yo-Yo IE1). This may be used to test participants in less vigorous sports that usually last longer.

5 Endurance Level 2 (Yo-Yo IE2). This is a tougher version of "Endurance Level 1".