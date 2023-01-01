e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWhat is Yo-Yo Test, Dexa recomended by BCCI for Team India selection?

What is Yo-Yo Test, Dexa recomended by BCCI for Team India selection?

Yo-Yo test has been part of the Indian team’s fitness while Dexa is a new inclusion.

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
Indian cricket team | Photo: Twitter/ BCCI
Follow us on

The BCCI recently made Yo-Yo Test and Dexa as part of the selection criteria to keep track of the fitness of the Indian team players in a hectic 2023.

Yo-Yo test has been part of the Indian team’s fitness while Dexa is a new inclusion.

What is Dexa?

DEXA is a bone densitometry test that uses a very small dose of ionizing radiation to produce pictures of the inside of the body (usually the lower spine and hips) to measure bone loss. 

It is commonly used to diagnose fractures in the body.

What is Yo-Yo test?

The Yo-Yo test is an aerobic endurance fitness test, involving running between markers placed 20 meters apart, at increasing speeds, until exhaustion. 

The test was developed in the 1990s is now one of the tests conducted by the Indian board.

There are quite a few variations of the yo-yo test.

There are four versions of the Yo-Yo Intermittent test:

1 Recovery Level 1 (Yo-Yo IR1). This is the most popular version focusing "on the capacity to carry out intermittent exercise leading to a maximal activation of the aerobic system".[3]

2 Recovery Level 2 (Yo-Yo IR2). This is a tougher version of "Recovery Level

3 It determines an individual's ability to recover from repeated exercise with a high contribution from the anaerobic system.

4 Endurance Level 1 (Yo-Yo IE1). This may be used to test participants in less vigorous sports that usually last longer.

5 Endurance Level 2 (Yo-Yo IE2). This is a tougher version of "Endurance Level 1".

Read Also
BCCI to make Yo-Yo Test, Dexa part of selection criteria post Indian team review meeting
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rishabh Pant reveals real reason behind his accident to Uttarakhand CM, locals back cricketer's...

Rishabh Pant reveals real reason behind his accident to Uttarakhand CM, locals back cricketer's...

'Chahal would've definitely done a lot more damage': Karthik admits India's selection error in T20...

'Chahal would've definitely done a lot more damage': Karthik admits India's selection error in T20...

WATCH: Michael Neser pulls off controversial catch outside boundary line, stokes debate over Laws of...

WATCH: Michael Neser pulls off controversial catch outside boundary line, stokes debate over Laws of...

WATCH: Josh Brown smashes 23-ball 62 in BBL with bat he made, says 'That’s my full-time job'

WATCH: Josh Brown smashes 23-ball 62 in BBL with bat he made, says 'That’s my full-time job'

'We will ensure justice is served': Haryana Home minister on allegations of sexual harassment on...

'We will ensure justice is served': Haryana Home minister on allegations of sexual harassment on...