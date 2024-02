File photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli |

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli has took to his official Instagram account and shared that he and his wife Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby boy. The 35-year-old took to his social media handle and revealed that they welcomed their daughter Vamika's brother on February 15th, 2023.

The right-handed batter had famously left the tour of Australia midway through 2020-21 when Anushka was pregnant for the first time and she gave birth to Vamika.

