'Extremely Disappointed': Harsha Bhogle On Cropped Clip Of Him Talking About Virat Kohli Going Viral

Harsha Bhogle and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed his displeasure after half-edited clip of him talking about Virat Kohli's batting making rounds on social media on Monday, February 19. Bhogle is often known for his expertise in the sport and be on the commentary panel during India bilateral matches and major tournaments.

Harsha Bhogle is always active on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), sharing his opinions on the matches. However, the cricket commentator was unhappy with the use of social media nowadays after his half-edited clip received criticism from Virat Kohli fans about his batting in the shortest format.

In a video, Harsha Bhogle spoke about how Virat Kohli's dismissal in the T20 format is in the best interest of the team, as it paves the way for a more aggressive batter. However, the video abruptly ends while he was continuing his discussion.

Harsha Bhogle - , "If Virat Kohli is playing T20 for RCB or T20I for India, after a certain point of time, it will be actually beneficial for his own team to get him out."pic.twitter.com/DCboS9IJx4 — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) February 19, 2024

Harsha Bhogle slammed 'selective editing'

Bhogle was quick to react to his video with a quote retweet on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the video was cropped and slammed 'selective' editing reporting while urging the media to put the whole chip.

"This is an example of what I was talking about with social media. The video is cropped just before the point where I say that Virat is capable of playing across situations but that I was only highlighting how even the greatest players have to keep adjusting demands and priorities." Harsha Bhogle wrote on X.

"Come on @PTI_News. I am sure you can do better. With selectively edited reporting, nobody will be able to articulate thoughts again. Can you put out the whole clip please?" the 59-year-old added.

This is an example of what I was talking about with social media. The video is cropped just before the point where I say that Virat is capable of playing across situations but that I was only highlighting how even the greatest players have to keep adjusting demands and… https://t.co/bfJCdem08e — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 19, 2024

In another Tweet, Harsha Bhogle was disappointed with 'irresponsible click bait' while questioning the credibility of the profession.

"If even @PTI_News succumbs to irresponsible clickbait media, what chance does our profession have? Extremely disappointed. I hope the head of @PTI_News news is too. Come on, let us maintain the fairness of our profession." Bhogle wrote.