After Sachin Tendulkar, Deepfake Video Of Virat Kohli & Anjana Om Kashyap Promoting Gaming App Aviator Goes Viral (WATCH)

Anjana Om Kashyap and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

After former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's deepfake video spread like wildfire on social media, star batter Virat Kohli has become a victim of the same. In a clip that has gone viral on social media, renowned news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap could be portrayed as talking about Virat Kohli promoting an app named Aviator app.

The video cuts to Kohli talking about an online game with a winning percentage of 200. With the 35-year-old in reality has not promoted any online game, the video is a dubbed version of an old one, with Kohli claiming that more money can be won by investing a small amount. The clip concludes with the Delhi-born cricketer endorsing the application to the wider public.

In January 2024, Tendulkar took to his official handle on X, addressing the fake video of his daughter using the aviator app. The batting maestro wrote the following on X:

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes."

Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandhana also fell prey to it when her face was superimposed on a clip of a British influencer named Zara Patel. The accused named Eemani Navee, an engineer, was arrested last month.

Virat Kohli to skip the entire Test series against England:

On the cricketing side of things, Kohli has been off the field due to personal reasons. The right-handed batter initially skipped the first two Tests of the five-game series against England and decided to miss the remaining three as well.

India lost the opening Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs before bouncing back to level it by 106 runs in Vishakhapatnam. Rohit Sharma and co. are on the cusp of going 2-1 up in the ongoing fixture in Rajkot.