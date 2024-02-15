'It's His Right': Jay Shah On Virat Kohli Asking For 'Personal Leave' For First Time In 15 Years

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday said that it was important to back the players when they need leaves owing to 'personal reasons', as in the case of batting maestro Virat Kohli, who has made himself unavailable for the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

Virushka expecting 2nd child in 2024

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child this year which is presumed to be the reason why the cricketer has taken a break to take care of his family.

But the couple have remained tightlipped about their pregnancy, unlike their first time when they made the announcement on social media.

Kohli had initially withdrawn from the first two Tests against England but then decided to extend his break and pull out of the remaining 3 games as well.

BCCI fully behind Virat Kohli

"If somebody is asking for a personal leave in 15 years then it is his right to ask for it. Virat is not that kind of a player that he would ask for a leave without any reason. We must back and trust our players," he said.

But the BCCI secretary did not give any details if Kohli, like Rohit Sharma who was confirmed as the T20 captain for the upcoming World Cup, would be available for the showpiece event.

"We will talk about Virat later," Shah said.

Shami injury update

Mohammed Shami is also among the players who are currently on a comeback trail after suffering injuries and Shah said information will be provided whenever the bowler is fit.

"We will inform you when Shami gets fit," he said.