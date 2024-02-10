'I did Bit Of A Bunder In My Previous Show': AB de Villiers Issues Fresh Apology To Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma For Spreading Fake News On 2nd Child

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers | Credits: Twitter

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers has issued another apology for spreading false information about Team India's batter Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Saturday, January 10.

Just a week ago, de Villiers informer his viewers that the second child of Kohli and Anushka was on the way, thus the reason behind former India captain's withdrawal from initial two Tests of the five-match series against England.

However, former South Africa captain did a U-turn and said that he did a mistake by spreading disinformation, adding that he didn't know what's happening in his former RCB teammate's life.

AB de Villiers apologizes to Virat Kohli's family

On his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers openly apologized to Virat Kohli and Anushka for his 'blunder' in his previous show, while urging everyone to respect Team India batter's privacy. The 39-year-old admitted that he shared that the information without confirming with his former RCB teammate.

"My friend Virat Kohli is still not available. I cry out to everybody to give him the privacy that he deserves. Family comes first. No one knows what exactly is going on. I am asking all of us to respect that. I did bit of a blunder in my previous show and I apologize to the Kohli family for that." AB de Villiers said. (19:58)

"Just not nice. I shared information that was not confirmed at all so. I am begging everyone out there to respect him and his family and his private time. Hopefully, we will see Virat back, happy and scoring runs. Like he always does." he added.

AB de Villiers' fresh apology came after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) confirmed Virat Kohli's unavailability for the remaining three matches of the ongoing Test series against England. However, the board didn't reveal the reason behind Kohli's absence from the series as a matter of privacy.

With Virat Kohli being ruled out of the entirety of the Test series against England, it remains to be seen whether talismanic batter will return to action for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024.