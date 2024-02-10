'Take Care, Legend': Netizens React As Virat Kohli Confirmed To Miss Entire Test Series Against England

Team India suffered a blow as Virat Kohli continues to be unavailable for the remaining 3 Tests against India, with the five-match series at a knife's edge after two matches. With the BCCI issuing the official statement about Kohli's availability, netizens have wished the former Indian captain and looking forward to his comeback.
Kohli opted out of the first two Tests due to personal reasons, with the BCCI choosing to respect his decision of making him unavailable for the remaining 3 matches for the same reason. The 35-year-old's unavailability will come as a big blow, given India's inexperienced batting unit despite clicking in the last match.
Not only does the right-handed batter brings in the much-required intensity, but also boosts the batting unit exponentially. The veteran averages a shade over 40 against England in 28 matches, scoring 1991 runs with a best of 235. England's task could become slightly comfortable without Kohli's presence in the series.
Rumours have been circulating about Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their 2nd child; however, the cricketer hasn't released a statement regarding the same.
Here's how netizens have reacted to Virat Kohli's absence for the remainder of the series:
India bounce back strongly in Vizag after losing in Hyderabad:
Rohit Sharma and co. staged a strong comeback in the 2nd Test in Vishakhapatnam after England secured a come-from-behind victory in the opening bout in Hyderabad. Jasprit Bumrah took center stage, picking up 9 wickets in the match to fashion their 106-run win.
While India have been boosted by the returns of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, their participation depends on the fitness levels. The 3rd Test begins on February 15th in Rajkot.