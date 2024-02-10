'Take Care, Legend': Netizens React As Virat Kohli Confirmed To Miss Entire Test Series Against England

Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Team India suffered a blow as Virat Kohli continues to be unavailable for the remaining 3 Tests against India, with the five-match series at a knife's edge after two matches. With the BCCI issuing the official statement about Kohli's availability, netizens have wished the former Indian captain and looking forward to his comeback.

Kohli opted out of the first two Tests due to personal reasons, with the BCCI choosing to respect his decision of making him unavailable for the remaining 3 matches for the same reason. The 35-year-old's unavailability will come as a big blow, given India's inexperienced batting unit despite clicking in the last match.

Not only does the right-handed batter brings in the much-required intensity, but also boosts the batting unit exponentially. The veteran averages a shade over 40 against England in 28 matches, scoring 1991 runs with a best of 235. England's task could become slightly comfortable without Kohli's presence in the series.

Rumours have been circulating about Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their 2nd child; however, the cricketer hasn't released a statement regarding the same.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Virat Kohli's absence for the remainder of the series:

Dear King Kohli,



Come back stronger



Request everyone to give him privacy



Family is more important #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/TbkRo2nXFf — Ash (@Ashsay_) February 10, 2024

test cricket without virat is so incomplete 💔 missing his presence so much, he brings the best outta tests, but the thing is when he himself took a break then there must be some valid reason, hope everything is okay with him <3#ViratKohli𓃵 — 𝑫𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒂🌙 (@d_stellarqueen) February 10, 2024

Family shud be first priority for everyone and my king taking the right decision



Virat kohli has given everything to this sport, stop hating and spreading negativity against him, Please respect his decision



Waiting for your comeback @imVkohlipic.twitter.com/9x1PJ9G9Ir — Kohlibhakt ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ🃏 (@Pavancool06J) February 10, 2024

A king takes step back, not to surrender, but to regroup and reignite. Sending strength and a lot of love to my Idolo. Take care legend. We'll be waiting with open arms and even louder cheers when you return 🫡🫡🫡 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/5fhVCv86XK — Simple man (@ArbazAh87590755) February 10, 2024

May be something serious😔



God please keep my idol Virat Kohli and his family safe please🥺🙏 pic.twitter.com/r06rHYZeJQ — King Kohli Army 🇮🇳 (@Deepraj_18) February 10, 2024

First time since his debut Virat Kohli will miss a complete test series for India. Comeback soon champ. pic.twitter.com/kXjNqDsOlS — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) February 10, 2024

Virat Kohli will miss an entire series for the first time in his 13 year old Test career. pic.twitter.com/domo84E9JB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 10, 2024

India bounce back strongly in Vizag after losing in Hyderabad:

Rohit Sharma and co. staged a strong comeback in the 2nd Test in Vishakhapatnam after England secured a come-from-behind victory in the opening bout in Hyderabad. Jasprit Bumrah took center stage, picking up 9 wickets in the match to fashion their 106-run win.

While India have been boosted by the returns of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, their participation depends on the fitness levels. The 3rd Test begins on February 15th in Rajkot.