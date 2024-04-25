Viral Video: West Indies A Players Load Their Luggage Themselves On Small Pickup Truck After Landing In Nepal

West Indies A players landed in Nepal for the five-match T20I series, starting on April 27. However, the players from the Caribbean received a cold reception after touching down in Nepal as there were seemingly no arrangements made for their arrival at the Kathmandu Airport.

West Indies players were treated as ordinary tourists as no proper arrangements were made by the Nepal Cricket Board for them to transport from the airport to the hotel. This was very much evident in a video that went viral on social media, where the Caribbean players were seen loading their luggage on a pickup truck arranged for them.

Additionally, the bus provided to West Indies players was the ordinary tour bus without AC facilities.

The West Indies cricketers were seemingly surprised to see the small pickup truck outside the airport for them to load their kits and baggage. The bus was non-airconditioned as if the West Indies players came down to Nepal to play local tournaments rather than international matches. A few players were mystified as they glanced around at the modest transportation waiting for them.

However, the bus with Caribbean cricketers departed from the airport with a security van ahead of them. The arrangement done by the Nepal Cricket Board might put into question their ability to adequately host the tourists by raising concerns about the logistical support provided for the visiting teams while hosting international matches.

Meanwhile, West Indies A are without certain players as they are part of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The all five matches of the T20I series will take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground In Kirtipur.

West Indies and Nepal squad for T20I series

WI A: Roston Chase (c), Alick Athanaze (vc), Fabian Allen, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher, Matthew Forde, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh

Nepal: Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Bibek Yadav, Pratish GC, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh, Aakash Chand