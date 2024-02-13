AUS vs WI, 3rd T20I: West Indies Ride On Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford's Fireworks To Register Consolation Win

The West Indies cricket team signed off from their tour of Australia with a resounding victory in the third T20 international in Perth on Tuesday.

Chasing 221 for the win, Australia were restricted to 183 for 5 in 20 overs despite valiant knocks from David Warner and Tim David.

Warner signs off with 81 in final knock on home soil

Warner, playing his final international match on Australian soil, top-scored with 81 off 49 balls which included 9 fours and 3 sixes while David remained unbeaten on 41 off 19 balls but still couldn't take the hosts over the finish line.

Romario Shepherd and Roston Chase both contributed with a couple of wickets each while Akeal Hosein struck once for the Windies.

Russell fires all guns blazing for Windies

Earlier in the day, all-rounder Andre Russell and lower middle-order batter Sherfane Rutherford helped the visitors post a mammoth 220 for 6 after winning the toss.

Russell plundered 71 off just 29 balls with 4 boundaries and 7 towering maximums while Rutherford remained not out on 67 off 40 balls (5x4s, 5x6s).

Australia clinched the 3-match series 2-1 to follow up on the 3-0 whitewash in the ODIs. The two-match red-ball series was drawn 1-1 after West Indies' historic Test win at the Gabba in Brisbane last month.