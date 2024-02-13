'I'm Well And Truly Done': David Warner Confirms Playing His Last International Match In Australia

Veteran Australia opener David Warner on Tuesday played his final international cricket match on home soil but ended up on a losing note as West Indies crushed the hosts in the third T20I to pull on back in the series finale in Perth.

Warner, who retired from Test and ODI cricket earlier this year, was adjudged Player of the Series for his tally of 173 runs in the 3 T20Is which included two fifty-plus scores of 81 and 70.

Warner completed 3000 runs in T20Is during his innings in the 3rd T20I, becoming the 7th player and second Aussie to achieve the feat.

Warner gifts Player of the Series to young fan

He gave away his POTS trophy to a young fan in the stands and later confirmed that this was indeed his final international cricket match on home soil.

"It was good to have a break and play the franchise stuff. I've got a lot of time off after the New Zealand series, go to the IPL before we embark on a World Cup in the Caribbean.

"I'm well and truly done, it's time for the youngsters to come through and show their talent," Warner said at the post-match presentation.

The 'Bull's' staggering numbers in Australia

The 37-year-old from New South Wales amassed almost 10,000 runs across formats in Australia. He scored 5438 runs in Tests, 3013 in ODIs and 1150 in T20Is Down Under.

Warner will play in the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA this year before retiring from the shortest format of international cricket.