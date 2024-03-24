Viral Video: SRH Owner Kavya Maran's Ecstatic Celebration After Heinrich Klassen Hits Maximum In Final Over vs KKR In IPL 2024

Heinrich Klassen and Kavya Maran | Credits: Twitter/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad's Owner Kavya Maran was spotted celebrating ecstaticly after wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klassen hit a six off Kolkata Knight Riders' pacer Harshit Rana in the final over of the third match of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Heinrich Klassen was at his attacking best as he was taking KKR bowlers to the cleaners in SRH's 209-run chase When SRH were in a bother of trouble, Klassen switched to beast mode and hit Varun Chakravarthy and Mitchell Starc all over the park and brought down the equation to 13 runs off six balls required to win.

On the first ball of final over, Klassen put an immense pressure on Kolkata Knight Riders after he hit a massive six off Harshit Rana's delivery and brought down the game to seven runs off 5 balls to win. Kavya Maran was jumping in joy as SRH was inching closer to the victory. The video of the same went viral on social media.