IPL 2024: Harshit Rana Fined For Giving 'Flying Kiss' Send-Off To Mayank Agarwal During KKR vs SRH Clash

Harshit Rana's flying kiss sendoff to Mayank Agarwal | Credits: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana has been fined for giving an aggressive send-off to SunRisers Hyderabad's batter Mayank Agarwal during the 3rd match of the ongoing IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, March 23.

Rana struck the first wicket of his spell by dismissing Mayank Agarwal, who was looking in good rhythm after providing a good start to SRH's 209-run chase. The 22-year-old celebrated his wicket by sending off Mayank by giving him a flying kiss. Harshit Rana received criticism for his celebration, especially from former India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who said on air that there was no need for him to do that as it was just a wicket in cricket.

A flying kiss by Harshit Rana to Mayank Agarwal as a send off.pic.twitter.com/LVkQYKmisZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 23, 2024

In a statement released by IPL on its website, Harshit Rana breached the code of conduct and fined 60% percent of his match fees. The 22-year-old admitted to two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction for his aggressive wicket celebration.

"Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana has been fined a total of 60 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 23." the IPL statement read.

"Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 percent and 50 percent of his match fees for the two respective offences. Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding." statement added

Harshit Rana held his nerves in final over to pull off thrilling victory for KKR

The young pacer Harshit Rana showed his nerves of steel in the final over to pull off an exhilarating 4-run victory for Kolkata Knight Riders over SunRisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens Stadiums.

Rana was brought into attack when KKR needed to defend 13 runs off last six balls. Dangerous Heinrich Klassen and Shahbaz Ahmed were at the crease and getting rid of them was crucial for the hosts to kickoff their campaign with a win. And Harshit Rana picked the wickets of Klassen and Ahmed to turn the tables on SRH.

On the third ball of the final over, Rana removed Ahmed for 16 at 203/6. Then, KKR pacer ended Heinrich Klassen's incredible innings of 63 off 29 balls at 204/7. Harshit Rana finished figures of 3/33 with an economy rate of 8.20 in his quota of four overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders will play their next match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 29, Friday.