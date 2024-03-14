Viral Video: Shreyas Iyer Spotted Dancing As Mumbai Clinch 42nd Ranji Trophy Title By Beating Vidharba

Shreyas Iyer was seen dancing on the field. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India and Mumbai cricketer Shreyas Iyer was spotted dancing after their side's Ranji Trophy win on day 5 of the first-class competition's final against Vidharbha on Thursday. With preparations for the presentation ceremony taking place, the right-handed batter was seen shaking a leg to celebrate their side's staggering 42nd Ranji title.

Iyer, dropped from the Test side amid the five-match series against England due to poor returns in the first two matches, made himself available for the Ranji Trophy final. Infact, the right-hander played an integral role in helping Mumbai amass a steep second-innings score of 418, making them amass a 527-run target. Iyer made 95 off 111 deliveries and added 168 off 256 balls with Musheer Khan.

Even as Vidharba was set an improbable 528-run target, they were well on track as they went to lunch with only five wickets down as Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey were at the crease. However, their last 5 wickets fell in quick succession as they went on to lose by 169 runs.

I recorded Shreyas iyer dancing after winning Ranji Trophy final! Wowwwwww😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dyyclpveng — Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) March 14, 2024

Shreyas Iyer's back injury puts him in doubt for IPL 2024:

Nevertheless, the victory was clouded by Iyer's back injury that resurfaced, forcing him to stay off the field on day 5 of the clash. The right-handed batter had recovered from his long-standing back injury in 2023 before the Asia Cup and had a successful 2023 World Cup.

With the injury resurfacing, he could be in doubt for Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2024 campaign. He also missed the previous edition of IPL as Nitish Rana captained the Knight Riders.