Viral Video: RCB Fan Blames Virat Kohli For Team's Title Drought In IPL Since 2008

Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

A frustrated Royal Challengers Bangalore fan blamed star batter Virat Kohli for the team's title drought in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

RCB are one of the eight original teams that have been part of cash-rich franchise T20 league since 2008, but they are yet to get hold of the coveted trophy. Virat Kohli has been playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008 but is yet to add IPL trophy to his cabinet.

In a viral video, a RCB said that the team won't be able to win an IPL trophy as long as Virat Kohli is in the team.

"As long as Virat Kohli in team we can't win any trophy." a fan said after watching the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

RCB fans - As long as Virat Kohli in team we can't win any trophy 😭 pic.twitter.com/p6ObFh8Wjh — Nisha  (@NishaRo45_) March 29, 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) reached the finals thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016 but failed to finish the season on top with a trophy. RCB reached the playoffs for three times on the trot in 2020, 2021 and 2022 but never went past the knockout stage of the tournament.

In IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a disappointing campaign as they failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing sixth in the league of the tournament.