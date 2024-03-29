'Ab Nahin Hoga Koi Lafda': Netizens React As Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Embrace Amid RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Clash

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir both under the spotlight ahead of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. Contrary to the tensions expected to simmer by the fans, the duo shook hands and embraced one another during the time out. The netizens have reacted to the same, recalling the heated exchange in the 2023 edition.

With Lucknow Super Giants seamer Naveen-ul-Haq also involved in the scheme of things, Gambhir and Kohli had a heated exchange in the IPL 2023 clash at the Ekana Stadium. Both had to cop heavy fines for the incident from the authorities, while Gambhir has been subject to chants of 'Kohli Kohli' multiple times during his commentary stints when entering into the stadiums.

Gambhir and Kohli also faced criticism from several former cricketers, as a result. However, things seemed to have taken a completely different turn on Friday as both smiled at one another before the embrace.

Lafda nahi hoga Aaj bhaiii

Virat aur GG gale mil chuke h — VOID (@ShutUpVoidd) March 29, 2024

Chalo bhai abb match dekhne Mai focus karo, abb nhi hoga koi lafda 🥲#RCBvKKR #ViratKohli𓃵 #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/8b9Lb9wuiq — Rushikesh Mishra (@RushikeshMishr8) March 29, 2024

mujhe lag hi raha tha jitna sab lafda lafda krre the kuchni hoga 🙏🏻 https://t.co/yEvKBIOhd1 — shanaya (@kuttijannani) March 29, 2024

Karn toh aise dhek raha ki koi lafda hoga — Tsunamiiii (@shittttlife) March 29, 2024

Bhaichare On top 💪



It's 2024 🛐😭😭



Sabko laga raha tha inka fir se lafda hoga 😭😭#RCBvsKKR #GautamGambhir #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/fvpvB2FsZL — 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐎𝐗 (@Paradox_1115) March 29, 2024

Lafda hoga, violence, biggest rivalry, aesthetic Ekta Kapoor photography...



Meanwhile the lafdebaaz 🤡 - pic.twitter.com/zvPOlOojqX — ℙ𝕌ℕ𝔸𝕄❥ᔆʰᵃʰᵉᵉʳ ᴮⁱʳᵈⁱᵉ (@Chirps_for_S) March 29, 2024

mai to lafda hoga isliye match dekh rahi thi pic.twitter.com/KpgwzLKNzt — Ani ✩⡱ RHEYA DAY (@ificxuldflyy) March 29, 2024

Virat Kohli's half-century keeps RCB's innings together against the Kolkata Knight Riders:

After a whirlwind 49-ball 77 against the Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the 35-year-old lit up the venue again with some sumptuous stroke-making to finish unbeaten at 83 off 58. After Faf du Plessis departed in the 2nd over due to one shot too many, Cameron Green (33) and Glenn Maxwell (28) struck some lusty blows to help Kohli useful partnerships.

However, the former RCB captain struggled a touch to get the ball away in the latter part of the innings as Dinesh Karthik also dished out a couple of big hits. Karthik was out off the final ball of the innings as the target for the Knight Riders remains 183.

Both teams are targeting their 2nd wins of the tournament.